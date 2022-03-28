Toronto is known for its cultural mosiac, and what better way to celebrate our diversity than to have massive street festivals showcasing the city's many unique neighbourhoods?

If you're looking to add another street festival to your list this year, then this news is for you because Toronto's favourite monthly street festival is coming back this spring.

Pedestrian Sundays is back again this year after a brief hiatus.

The street festival will be shutting down the streets of Kensington Market every last Sunday of the month for five months, turning into a vibrant street festival celebrating everything the neighbourhood has to offer.

Filled with artists, live music, performances and local vendors, you'll be able to roam the neighbourhood streets without having to worry about any cars on the roads.

The annual festival will be taking over a stretch of Kensington Market, packed with those excited to celebrate one of the most historic locales in Toronto.

Pedestrian Sundays will take place on the last Sunday of every month from May through Oct.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.