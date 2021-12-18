Radar
toronto ice festival

Toronto ice festival cancelled due to lack of ice

With new restrictions and concerns in the province, events and festivals in Toronto are suddenly being called off everywhere you look but one major annual winter festival just got cancelled for a different reason.

The Bloor-Yorkville Icefest is unfortunately not going to happen this year and the reason why is because they don't have enough ice.

In a press release issued on Friday, organizers explained that due to changes in operations by their current ice supplier and lack of additional resources available, they have made the difficult decision to postpone the event.

The annual event sees artists carve various ice sculptures in Yorkville and lets visitors check them out via a self-guided tour.

It wouldn't be an ice festival if there weren't nice ice sculptures to look at so the organizer's decision to call off the event this year was for the best.

Even though Icefest isn't happening you can still visit Yorkville for Holiday Magic. The neighbourhood has transformed into a winter wonderland with a light tunnel for the holiday season.

Hector Vasquez

