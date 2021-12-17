Toronto events are rapidly being cancelled due to new restrictions and concerns

With a ton of new restrictions coming to Ontario, Toronto events are rapidly being cancelled due to new rules and concerns.

From high profile events like Solaris Music Festival to local comedy shows, a ton of organizers have made the tough decision to either cancel or postpone their events until things get better.

In an Instagram post, Solaris Music Festival states, "We regret to announce that we have made the difficult decision to cancel Solaris 2021. The Globally surging Omicron variant has created international travel concerns and restrictions making it impossible for us to hold the event."

A lot of fans have commented on their disappointment with the cancellation of the annual music festival. Solaris will be fully refunding anyone who bought tickets.

Although Christmas hasn't yet passed, there has already been a cancellation of New Year's Eve events, including the Dwayne Gretzky New Years' Eve Concert.

In a press release, the organizers explain their decision to cancel the live show and move the concert online for the second year in a row. "We were excited to be back-in-venue with our fans and friends, but the most important thing is that we all stay safe," says vocalist Tyler Kyte.

The concert was to be held at History but now will be available for live stream on YouTube. The venue had its grand opening delayed a few times due to capacity limits earlier this year.

Another high-profile event that has announced its cancellation for its in-person event is the Toronto International Boat Show.

"We are very disappointed to be making this announcement today, knowing we had an exceptional show planned to be ready on time, following months of condensed and collaborative efforts with our partners and exhibitors," says Linda Waddell, the President and Show Director of Canadian Boat Shows.

The annual event will once again be held online from Jan. 26 through Jan. 30 with programming details to be announced soon.