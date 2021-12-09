City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
yorkville village

Toronto neighbourhood transformed into a winter wonderland with a light tunnel

Toronto feels like a winter wonderland this time of year, and one neighbourhood in particular just got a magical light tunnel and all kinds of displays.

Bloor-Yorkville's Holiday Magic season has returned to Toronto's ritziest neighbourhood, the normally already glitzy public gathering spots now wrapped in twinkling lights.

That includes a huge light tunnel you can walk right through, as well as a giant Christmas tree.

This year the festivities kicked off with a free outdoor concert by international pop star Kiesza and a lighting ceremony in November, with the event supporting the Canadian Foundation for Aids Research.

The area was festively lit up starting that night, and the displays will be on view until Dec. 31.

If you want to stop by during the day, there are also traditional carolers in the area during the afternoons on certain days up until Dec. 23.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

