Niagara Falls planning a magical lights festival this year

Light festivals have become a staple activity during the holiday season and now you can attend a massive light festival just by the falls.

The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights is hosting its 39th annual lights festival this year.

Located in Niagara Falls, the festival is an hour and a half drive from the city.

Winter Festival of Lights is a drive-thru experience but you're also able to walk through the festival on foot.

There will be over 3 million lights, animated displays, light tunnels, and more than 50 larger-than-life displays, having a ton of displays to explore.

The festival winds through the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands, and surrounding tourist areas. The entire route is 8 km long so it's recommended that you drive then park to get a better view of the displays.

Due to restrictions, there won't be fireworks this year.

There is no need for tickets or reservations as this event is free.

The festival runs from Nov. 13 through Feb. 21.