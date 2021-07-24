Toronto is getting a huge block party next month

Life is slowly starting to feel like normal again. The movie theatres and malls are open, indoor dining is back and it feels like it's time to celebrate.

Mixto Festival, organized by Uma Nota Culture is back for another outdoor block party, and this time it will be all weekend long.

The three-day outdoor music festival will take place from August 20 to 22 in a transformed parking lot at 260 Emerson Ave. in the Junction Triangle.

There will be no genre barrier in terms of what music will be played at the festival.

Managing Director at Uma Nota Culture, Kristyn Gelfand told blogTO that the objective of the festival is"bringing together all the elements that make Toronto so cool, part of that is including a blend of different music including reggae, hip-hop, Brazilian, jazz and funk."

Scarborough-based rapper DijahSB will be headlining along with a live band on Saturday, August 21. The artist has really blown up this past year and their new album has been shortlisted for the 2021 Polaris Music Prize.

Juno award-winning Toronto artist Nana McLean also known as the "Canada's Queen of Reggae" will be headlining on Sunday with a live band as well.

The hot pot of culture doesn't stop there, there will also be a variety of food available. The full lineup has not yet been confirmed, although previously it has included dumplings, Nashville-style hot chicken and Mexican paletas.

The festival celebrates a global lens in all aspects. Due to travel restrictions, the lineup of artists will be all local whereas previously they would bring in artists from other countries as well.

The festival will release the full protection plan closer to the date since restrictions have been changing frequently. Needless to say, the number of people who can enter the space at a time will be limited and there will be contact tracing.