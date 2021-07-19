Massive candy theme park Sugar Rush made famous in LA is coming to Mississauga

40,000 square feet of candy is landing in Mississauga soon, so those with a sweet tooth will want to keep an eye out for it next month.

Sugar Rush describes itself as a "pure Candytropolis" with a kilometre of outdoor installations, art displays, performances, floats and interactive experiences, all centred around brightly-coloured candy. It's previously been stationed in Los Angeles.

If it's anything like the LA iteration, you can expect to walk through light tunnels and roam through forests of oversized candy creations, all excellent for photo ops.

Everything is apparently designed for optimal viewing whether it's day or night, with the installation lighting up at dusk.

Of course, candy is included in the ticket prices, and there will also be dessert vendors you can purchase from.

There's no time limit on how long you can stay at the event, however organizers will be asking you to move forward through the experience without backtracking.

The event will be socially distanced with a limited capacity. Sugar Rush is also produced in aid of Epilepsy Toronto, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the organization.

Advance tickets are required and quantities are limited, so you'll have to get on it to get your sugar rush. Adult passes are $24.99 each, or $85 for a friends 4-pack.

Sugar Rush runs from Aug. 6 to Sept. 6 at Square One Shopping Centre, and will be open from Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If you want to try to get in on the fun but can't afford it, you can get an event pass for up to four people for completing at least one full shift. Free candy? Yes please.