Posted 4 hours ago
casa loma gardens

Casa Loma is transforming its gardens into a magical lights forest this summer

Posted 4 hours ago
A magical lights forest will transform Casa Loma this summer as part of an immersive theatrical experience.

Imagine Dragons – Light Forest will surround the historic site with a grove of lights, with costumed characters like knights in shining armour, fair maidens and fairies putting on interactive performances.

There's even a dragon's lair (but nothing to do with the band by the same name).

We could all use a bit of a break from reality after everything we've been through, so this latest iteration of Casa Loma's self-guided walking tours is just the ticket. 

Lasers, lighting and Medieval-inspired displays will transform the two-kilometre long path that takes you through the castle's gardens, tunnels and stables.

Screening, contact tracing and physical distancing protocols will all be in place, and masks will be required. Tickets are on sale now for the in-person experience beginning July 21, and start at $35.

We all deserve to live a real life fairy tale fantasy right now, so why not forget about 2021 and travel back to the Middle Ages for an evening?

