20 virtual events in Toronto this winter

Virtual events in Toronto this winter are going to give us something to do while we're stuck inside. Toronto's culture, food, and art scenes have moved online, so you can still cultivate new and interesting experiences from the comfort of your own couch cushions.

Here are virtual events coming up in Toronto this winter.

The University of Toronto Libraries and other community parties will be hosting a month-long series of events to improve Wikipedia pages on Black History. The kickoff event will be a roundtable discussion on remedying historical records. Registration is free.

She's Malcolm X, February 2

This collaborative event will explore the history of Black Muslim women and their contributions to social change. Special guests include Mustafa Briggs, Rania El Mugammar, Habon Ali, and Ikran Jama. This virtual event is apart of Black Futures by Harthouse and registration is free.

Orestes, February 2 - 14

Tarragon Theatre has taken Euripides' classic play and reimagined and adapted it to the present day. This live performance written by Rick Roberts and directed by Richard Rose previews on February 2 and runs until the 14. Tickets start at $10.

Ashley Audraian talks about her debut novel The Push, a psychological thriller, with Toronto Star books editor Deborah Dundas. This event is free, and you can register online.

TEDxToronto Digital Event Series, February 4 - March 4

Uncharted is a digital event series that includes 2 live experiences and 8 Ted Talks all on interlocking ideas and themes. A season pass will grant you access to all events at $25 and single event tickets are $15.

Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show, February 6

Monkey Toast February edition will feature Lieutenant-Commander Paul Smith of The Royal Canadian Navy in an improvised comedy talk show should keep you laughing. The show will stream on multiple platforms.

AGO: Studio 54 and the Art of Fashion, February 9

Listen in on André Leon Talley, a past creative director of Vogue, and iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg talk about their lives in fashion and Studio 54. This event is free and you can register online.

The Rhubarb Festival, February 10

The Rhubarb Festival is an experimental space where artists express themselves through theatre, dance, music, and performance art. This year they have done that in a collective book made up of 20 artists that will be used as a prop in some performances. Tickets are $20 and include a copy of the book.

The ROM will be celebrating Darwin Day with Sebastian Kvist, Associate Curator of Invertebrate Zoology at the museum, as he explores how our understanding of the world and its evolution supports ongoing medical research. This talk will be followed by a live question and answers period. You can register for free.

Toronto Black Film Festival, February 10 -21

This year's festival will include over 154 Black films from 25 countries. There will also be interviews, live streams, and other special events. All-access passes are $69 and individual events vary in price.

21 Black Futures, February 12 -26

21 Black Futures is an anthology of 21 filmed monodramas, commissioned by 21 multigenerational Black playwrights across Canada, directed by 21 Black directors, and performed by 21 Black actors. It will be put on by Obsidian Theatre to align with Black History Month, and will premiere on CBC Gem in three parts on February 12, February 19, and February 26.

Date with Divas Vol 1., February 13

This live-streamed performance concert will take you back in time and into the history of opera in the Baroque and Classical eras. Mingled in with recorded segments and live segments, this interactive concert should be informative and fun. Tickets are $30.

February: A Love Story, February 14 - March 7

This online play created by Ellen Denny and Emilio Vieira follows two millennials trying to find love (or just a rebound) during the pandemic. It will stream online and tickets are by donation, although the recommended donation is $20.

Scott Silven's The Journey, February 16 - 21

Illusionist and mentalist Scott Silven's new virtual and interactive experience is coming to Toronto. This ominous show showcases his abilities as he virtually brings you from your home to his, in rural Scotland. Tickets start at $45.

The City Imagines, February 18

This event focuses on Toronto's history with love through the novel The Toronto Book of Love, hosted by its author Adam Bunch alongside Elaine Luis, founder and editor of LaineyGossip, co-host of CTV's daytime talk show The Social, and a reporter on CTV's "etalk". This event is free and you can register online.

The Elements of Story: Buffy Sainte Marie, February 18

This virtual book club led by renowned Indigenous singer-songwriter and musician Buffy Sainte Marie will dive into the importance of storytelling in hard times. Upon registration, you will be sent three books picked out by Sainte Marie to read prior to the event. Tickets are pay what you can, starting at $15.

If you are missing live music, WinterFolk can definitely help you out. The festival will host a wide range of artists virtually for two nights of live blues and roots music. Registration online is free, but they are accepting donations for The Daily Bread Food Bank.

Daniel Caesar, Febuary 20

Toronto artist Daniel Caesar will be performing a live stream concert worldwide, and tickets are $20.

Wavelength Winter Festival, February 20 -27

The Wavelength Winter Festival will consist of four online shows streamed for free on YouTube. The artist lineup is stacked with many Toronto-based performers like Zoon, Hannah Georgas, The OBGM's, Kaleidoscope Horse, and more.

Long Winter TV, February 20 - March 20

This series is clocking in for its ninth year in a virtual way. Long Winter TV is pairing with musicians, artists, and performers of all types to create a series of original TV Webisodes. You can watch the first episode on their Facebook page while waiting for their next broadcasts to drop on February 20 and March 20.