Toronto is getting an immersive drive-thru dinosaur exhibition

A drive-thru dinosaur exhibition is coming to Toronto to save springtime activities — pending the province's lockdown restrictions being lifted before then, that is.

We all missed the Ex in 2020, but 2021 will see Exhibition Place play host to Dino Drive, a drive-thru immersive experience featuring 35 museum-quality animatrontic creatures the likes of which roamed the earth millions of years ago.

You can also listen along to an educational audio track on your car stereo as you drive.

Tickets are $45 per car, and the event is planned to run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Mar. 12 to 28. Tickets can only be purchased online and will be scanned contactlessly through closed car windows.

The drive takes about half an hour give or take, and visitors have to remain in their vehicles the entire time.

Drive-thru exhibits are currently not permitted during lockdown in Ontario, sadly cancelling a lot of holiday plans to drive through holiday lights displays.