15 virtual events for New Year's Eve 2021 in Toronto

New Year’s Eve will be different this year in Toronto. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a blast ringing in 2021 from home. Tune into a streamed concert, try an online cooking class or clear the furniture and join a dance party right from your living room.

Here are virtual events for New Year’s Eve 2021.

The Drake is helping Torontonians ring in the new year with a three-course meal from their chefs and live (and free) DJ performances from the Drake Underground.

This virtual event, inspired by the new exhibition Studio 54: Night Magic, will include the making of your own disco ball, a dance party and a digital art countdown at midnight.

You can celebrate Beethoven’s 250th-anniversary year this New Year's Eve with Orchestra Toronto. The night will include a special guest performance from pianist David Jalbert for a fully-packed classical concert.

Get a team together and join in this trivia night hosted by Kensington Brewing Co. and Question Everything Trivia. There are prizes to be won!

This online cooking class brought to you by Eataly will walk you through cooking up a multi-course meal of Milanese dishes. The night will also include a countdown to the new year in Italian time.

This 24-hour live stream is all you need for an epic dance party in your living room. All proceeds will also be going toward different venues in Toronto like Coda and Vertigo.

The Dwayne Gretzky band will be offering up good tunes at no cost this New Year's. The nationwide stream will also mean you can celebrate midnight in every Canadian time zone.

The Executive Chef and Head Sommelier from George Restaurant will guide you through a four-course holiday menu during this virtual dinner party.

The National Ballet of Canada is offering a special opportunity to stream the beloved classic of The Nutcracker, previously captured live at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

Lavender is hosting their third annual New Year's Eve, only this time it’ll be physically distanced. You’ll be dancing for a good cause as all proceeds are going to the Encampment Support Network of Toronto.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra musicians Clare Semes (on the flute) and Kelly Zimba (on the violin) are offering private virtual holiday concerts on Zoom. Performance times can be customized.

A Torontonian is streaming New Year’s Eve movies for 24 straight hours with all donations going to help support Khaleel Seivwright’s tiny shelters initiative.

This virtual New Year’s Eve party comes with food from Toronto Chef Romain Avril and music by Raptors DJ 4Korners. Everything will be delivered to your door.

Crow’s Theatre is helping to host an at-home concert with a Canadian line-up and delivery of a three-course meal. Ticket proceeds will help support performing artists, hospitality workers and restaurants.

You can stream a nation-wide concert on CBC this year, which will bring all of the top performances from across the country right to your living room.