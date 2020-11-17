The tallest Christmas tree in Toronto to be unveiled at the Eaton Centre this week

'Tis the season to stay at home and not go to the mall, but in case you needed some sense of normalcy: the CF Eaton Centre is unveiling Toronto's tallest Christmas tree this week.

Despite the entire province being in the midst of red zone restrictions, the annual lighting of Eaton's glittering 108-foot-tall Yule tree will be taking place this Thursday, says Cadillac Fairview.

The yearly extravaganza typically draws thousands of people to the downtown mall. Last year's tree-lighting saw an estimated 15,000 people crowded inside to witness the event.

Naturally, there will be no such gathering this year, though large gatherings at malls has become a major concern in Toronto. As the holidays draw nearer, malls are becoming crowding hotspots as people start their holiday shopping.

Under red zone rules, most malls should be operating under limited capacity, though there's been no exact number provided by the Province.

The City has stated that they'll be enf0rcing further restrictions on malls for the holiday season, but that announcement has yet to be made.

In the mean time, the Eaton Centre says they've recruited extra security and "holiday ambassadors" to help enforce social distancing during the tree unveiling — sort of like elves, but pandemic edition.