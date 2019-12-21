10 free things to do on New Year's Eve in Toronto to ring in 2020
Free things to do on New Year's Eve in Toronto means saving a bit of cheddar without dropping big money on jacked-up cover prices. There's a huge celebration at Nathan Phillips Square while the TTC, UP and GO are all free. If you're looking for even more parties, here's a handy guide.
Mary-Lou Schagena
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
10 things to do in Toronto today
50 things to do this winter in Toronto
20 things to do in Toronto this weekend
The Distillery District in Toronto is getting a winter lights festival next month