GO Transit and UP Express to be totally free on NYE in Toronto

While it may be a struggle to figure out what to do on the overrated-yet-exciting night that is New Years Eve, one thing you won't have to worry about is transportation.

We already know the TTC will be totally free all night long on NYE, and now we know that GO Transit and the UP Express will be too.

Starting after 7 p.m. on December 31, commuters are free to board transit vehicles without tapping their PRESTO card or buying a ticket, according to Metrolinx.

There will also be additional late-night train service on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Barrie, Milton, Kitchener, and Stouffville lines.

In addition to free New Years Eve service, Metrolinx is also providing early homebound service on December 24 and 31.

Rush hour trains will leave Union Station earlier than usual and some train and bus trips will be adjusted or cancelled across the network.

GO Transit schedules on December 25 and 25 will be different too.

GO trains and buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and a Saturday schedule on Boxing Day.

In light of upcoming holiday celebrations, Metrolinx is also reminding passengers to "plan ahead for your trip home from the GO parking lot after some holiday festivities... and keep your celebrations polite and your 'spirits' bottled up, as drinking alcohol on the train or bus is not allowed."