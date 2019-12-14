Here are all the details for the free New Year's Eve party at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto has finally revealed details for this year's massive, free outdoor New Year's Eve party at Nathan Phillips Square.

From a DJ-hosted ice skating party to fireworks and live musical performances, the festivities at the northwest corner of Queen and Bay Streets are bound to be a hit for residents of all ages.

The night will be kicked off by Indigenous elder and traditional teacher Cat Criger before DJ Nana Zen spins her characteristic alternative hip-hop mixes live for the skating rink party.

Zen will continue in between sets by genre-defying, Juno nominated cellist and electronic composer Cris Derksen, as well as Juno nominated futuristic soul vocalist Zaki Ibrahim, who will take the stage to perform as the headlining act later in the night.

There will also be a visit from Toronto's resident circus entertainer, The FireGuy.

And as in previous years, when the clock strikes midnight, an extraordinary fireworks show from Group Fiatlux Ampleman pyrotechnics will illuminate the City Hall towers.

The event is alcohol-free and accessible, with special viewing areas and an ASL interpreter on-site.

If you're strapped for New Year's plans or showing someone new around the city, there's definitely no better place to ring in 2020 than on your skates in the glow of fireworks and the Toronto sign.