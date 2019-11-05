Free skating at Nathan Phillips Square starts this month

Winter may be fast approaching in Toronto, but at least there are lots of holiday festivities to help get us through the colder months.

And thankfully, one such winter activity will be open to residents by the end of the month.

The skating rink at Nathan Phillips Square is one of the best places to enjoy the holiday season in downtown Toronto, and it's absolutely free.

The skating pavilion also provides more than just an ice rink.

There are skate rentals available for those of you who don't have your own, as well as change room space and skating rink support facilities.

There's also a food concession for those of you who skate fast enough to work up an appetite, and an upper level roof terrace that provides a panoramic view of the Square.

The rink will be open to the public beginning at 9 a.m. on November 30.

And if you don't feel like making the trek all the way downtown, there are plenty of neighbourhood skating rinks that'll be open to the public soon enough.

Toronto is home to 113 indoor and outdoor ice pads, natural rinks and trails for leisure skating, and you can check online to see when your local skating rink opens for the season.