Move and groove to an icy mix of electronic, R&B;, hip-hop, house and ambient styles. Donna Dada has DJ’d across Canada, the US and Europe, and with a newly acquired master’s in urban planning, she hopes to apply it to her love of music and culture. She is co-founder of Freq Magazine, the Western Canadian bass night Modern Math (now a record label), and Techno Anonymous, a night that asked par...