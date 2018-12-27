The top 9 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this January

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox. You can unsubscribe anytime or contact us for details.
Markets and pop-ups in Toronto in January bring lots of big events, from shows for motorcycle heads to brides-to-be, as well as some more intimate affairs, including a moneyless market and yoga in a space where Drake once did an improv show.
Even if your Ducati is off the road for the winter, you can still indulge in your need for speed with special guests, live bands, custom bike displays, and fashion shows, as well as more than 100 motorcycle clubs, rallies and rides on display.
If your intention for 2019 was to get that bread, this expo is an excellent place to start rising. It has over 150 of the most successful franchises and business opportunities, all open to the general public.
A new year means new vendors, brands and designers at this solid market. Treat yourself to some local goods, delicious local eats and sweet treats. Admission is as always free, and dogs and kids are welcome.
From emerging artists to established fan favourites, the Love Design Shop features a carefully curated selection of home décor, giftware, jewellery, and fashion, complete with a flower bar and free admission.
Keep up your 2019 fitness goals by getting sweaty in a unique pop-up location: the Back Room of the legendary Rivoli. Use the energy of all the past celebs who have performed there to get even deeper into that stretch.