Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hump Days are what you make of them and events in Toronto today include an art house film festival, good tunes, a play inspired by street artist Banksy and a lot of comedy done a few different ways. 

Lead photo by

Becoming Banksy

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Weekend events in Toronto September 21-23 2018