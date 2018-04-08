Radar
free events toronto

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Free events in Toronto this week are about the stories of the people who call this city home, expressed through art and spoken word. There's also a free ice cream giveaway courtesy of Ben and Jerry's.

