Famous post-grunge band that's become a huge meme announces Toronto tour date

A grunge band that was huge in the 90s through the early 2000s — and is making an unanticipated meme-fuelled comeback in the 2020s — just announced that they'll be stopping by Toronto on their upcoming tour.

Creed, a Tallahassee-based band that some people — or, maybe just me — describe as the Nickleback of Florida (a glowing endorsement) will be stopping by Toronto for their upcoming Are You Ready? tour.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Creed are bringing their Are You Ready? Tour to #ScotiabankArena on November 27 🤘



Tickets on sale Friday, February 9 at 10AM 🎟 pic.twitter.com/s6MfoiS0Sq — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) February 6, 2024

The concert is sure to be the event of the month in November 2024, as no other major musical acts are set to play concerts in the city around that time. Oh, except Taylor Swift, who will play her final Toronto Eras Tour show just days before Creed takes the stage.

The band has been the subject of relentless memes over the past few years as many feel that their music is perhaps not that good or falls under the category of 'divorced Dad rock,' but especially for their hilariously spectacular performance during a 2001 NFL Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

For many, though, this concert really will be the Toronto music event of the year.

In fact, so many people in the city want to see Creed play that they will actually be playing two shows in Toronto this year, with the first taking place at Budweiser Stage on July 30.

So, eager Creed fans, if you're out there, you needn't worry about the tickets selling out in an Eras Tour-esque frenzy — you'll have two chances to see the world's greatest band (according to someone, somewhere, probably) play in Toronto this year.

Creed's second concert in Toronto will take place at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 27. Tickets are available for presale now, with general sale opening on Feb. 9.