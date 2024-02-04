Toronto's new concert experience wants you to fall asleep mid-show

There's a new kind of concert in Toronto, and it's unlike any you've been to before -- it's one that you're supposed to fall asleep at.

Coming up this month at Studio idFk on McCaul Street, Dream Concerts are a bizarre-yet-fascinating new way to unwind.

The experience, which launches on Feb. 9 and 10, is described by organizer Ian Kelso as "a cross between Candlelight Concerts, Arcadia immersive experience and a group meditation."

Combining live music from eight different performers and immersive visual art by artist Tom Kuo with the intention of lulling you into a state of rest and relaxation while you take in the sights and sounds of the presentation.

So, where does the sleeping part come in? The entire space will be filled with mattresses, lounge seats, and a selection of Twin and Double beds (provided by Mattressville, the event's sponsor,) for you to get comfy while you sink into the immersive universe.

For any lovebirds who are feeling adventurous this Valentine's Day, there is even a Valentine's package where two can spend the concert in a double bed and recieve free refreshments, complimentary slippers, and a T-shirt or night shirt for $135 per couple.

If the notion of dozing off in a downtown art studio with a bunch of strangers sounds like your idea of a good time (we've all been there), tickets for the experience are on sale now.

Ticket prices are tiered based on your desired level of comfort, starting at $38 per person to lie on pillows, $45 for lounge seats, $57 for a twin mattress and $135 for a VIP double bed.

There will be two shows per night, at 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.