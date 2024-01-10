You can attend a Taylor Swift candlelight concert in Toronto this winter

Toronto Candlelight Concerts are some of the best events you can go to when you're looking to stay warm and cozy in the dead of winter while still getting out on the town for a unique night out.

Presented by Fever — a company known for putting on next-level immersive events — the Candlelight Concert series lets you listen to some of your favourite tunes in an intimate and visually stunning environment.

This winter, Fever is once again paying homage to some of the greatest musical acts around, including Taylor Swift and ABBA.

Gather up your besties (or someone even more special — Valentine's Day is coming up, after all) and immerse yourself in classical renditions of the songs you know and love surrounded by glowing candles for an elegant, warm evening.

Running on select dates from Jan. 25 to Feb. 21, Candlelight Concerts: A Tribute to ABBA lets you channel your inner dancing queen at the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto (MCC).

For the Swifties among us, there will be a Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift on Jan. 30 at the MCC as well as one on Feb. 22 at the Paradise Theatre where you can shake it off or, quite possibly, leave a few teardrops on your guitar.

From anime theme songs to Pink Floyd, the music doesn't stop with ABBA and Taylor. Here's a list of all the Candlelight Concerts happening in Toronto this winter.

Fever also hosts a number of other events in the city throughout the year, like Jurassic World: The Exhibition and The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody.