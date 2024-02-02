Justin Bieber performs private concert to star-studded crowd in Toronto

Several celebrities were in attendance for a private Justin Bieber concert at History in Toronto on Thursday night, capping off a star-studded launch of the hotly-anticipated 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

The private concert was hosted for the Ontario-born megastar's clothing brand, drew house, by corporate sponsor Rogers just hours after the NHL All-Star Draft at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Bieber took the stage at History just after 11 p.m., performing a brief set lasting 20-30 minutes.

Bieber, one of four celebrity team captains for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto this weekend, performed for a crowd that included hockey royalty, including his personal friend and Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews.

Also in attendance were Leafs forward Mitch Marner, defenceman Morgan Rielly, other NHL players including Connor McDavid and Rasmus Dahlin, WWE star Edge, and a handful of other local celebrities.

Grammy-award nominated DJ and producer Murda Beatz was another big name in attendance Thursday night. The hometown artist took the time to shout out the amazing nightlife and music scene in Toronto during a quick interview with blogTO.

Fans mixed and mingled with celebrities in the crowd, and Tim Hortons — another brand known for Bieber/drew house collabs — even served a special cocktail for the event called a Tim-Tini.