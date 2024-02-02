Music
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bieber history toronto

Justin Bieber performs private concert to star-studded crowd in Toronto

Music
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Several celebrities were in attendance for a private Justin Bieber concert at History in Toronto on Thursday night, capping off a star-studded launch of the hotly-anticipated 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

The private concert was hosted for the Ontario-born megastar's clothing brand, drew house, by corporate sponsor Rogers just hours after the NHL All-Star Draft at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Bieber took the stage at History just after 11 p.m., performing a brief set lasting 20-30 minutes.

@blogto The Biebs himself?!?😮😮😮 #justinbieber #toronto #allstarweekend #nhl #drewhouse #nhlallstarweekend #torontomusic #torontonightlife ♬ original sound - blogTO

Bieber, one of four celebrity team captains for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto this weekend, performed for a crowd that included hockey royalty, including his personal friend and Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews.

Also in attendance were Leafs forward Mitch Marner, defenceman Morgan Rielly, other NHL players including Connor McDavid and Rasmus Dahlin, WWE star Edge, and a handful of other local celebrities.

@blogto Fans indeed “held on” to their seats…metaphorically speaking, floor was standing room only #toronto #allstarweekend #justinbieber #drewhouse #torontomusic #nhl #nhlallstarweekend #nhlallstar2024 #torontonightlife ♬ original sound - blogTO

Grammy-award nominated DJ and producer Murda Beatz was another big name in attendance Thursday night. The hometown artist took the time to shout out the amazing nightlife and music scene in Toronto during a quick interview with blogTO.

@blogto Toronto producer and dj Murda Beatz is all for Toronto nightlife and fans @Murda Beatz at the Drew House Thursday Night in Toronto party fot NHL All-Star Weekend #toronto #allstarweekend #nhl #nhlallstarweekend #murdabeatz #niceforwhat #drake #torontomusic #nhlallstar2024 ♬ original sound - blogTO

Fans mixed and mingled with celebrities in the crowd, and Tim Hortons — another brand known for Bieber/drew house collabs — even served a special cocktail for the event called a Tim-Tini.

Lead photo by

Anton Wong
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Justin Bieber performs private concert to star-studded crowd in Toronto

Michael Bublé says he was joking about being on shrooms at Toronto event

Murda Beatz says fans in Toronto unlike anywhere else and 'know how to get down'

Michael Bublé says he's high on mushrooms during NHL All-Star event in Toronto

The coolest outdoor dance party in the world is coming to Toronto this spring

Justin Timberlake snubs Toronto on world tour and fans are speaking out

Avril Lavigne just announced a new tour and will be playing her greatest hits in Toronto

There's a big music festival next month spanning the east and west sides of Toronto