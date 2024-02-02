Murda Beatz says fans in Toronto unlike anywhere else and 'know how to get down'

Grammy-award nominated DJ and producer Murda Beatz told blogTO that he's a huge fan of the Toronto nightlife scene and local concert fans while attending an event in the city on Thursday night.

Toronto is swarming with stars for NHL All-Star weekend, and the hottest spot for celeb sightings in the city last night was at History, where a special party was thrown by Justin Bieber and his fashion label, drew house.

When blogTO asked the Toronto-born DJ for his take on the city's nightlife, Murda Beatz took the opportunity to express his love and appreciation for fans in the city and Canada at large.

"One thing I'm going to say about Toronto," he says, "I DJ, I tour, I've been everywhere, [...] and there's nothing like coming home to Toronto."

"The fans in Canada just treat every show a lot differently than Americans or, like, anyone else," he says. "No shade on anybody, but I'm just saying that Toronto crowds, they know how to get down."

Murda Beatz was in good company at the secret concert that was also attended by the likes of Auston Matthews, Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4) and, of course, the Biebs himself, who performed a stripped-back rendition of Baby.

The All-Star weekend is just heating up in Toronto, so there are plenty more events, performances, and opportunities for "getting down" in the city over the next few days.