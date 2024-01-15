Madonna seemingly forgot what city she was in during Toronto show

Madonna's Toronto concert on Jan. 12 was the talk of the town for a number of reasons, but the biggest had nothing to do with the music or dancing.

The American pop icon came under fire from her Toronto fans after not getting on stage until 10:20 p.m. — but the real controversy began when she mistakenly addressed the packed and frustrated Scotiabank Arena audience as "Boston."

Madonna finally hits the stage at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto around 10:20 with a boisterous:

"Are You Ready Boston? Oh sh**, Toronto??" pic.twitter.com/tUF4LvieeU — Scott Burnett (@ImScottBurnett) January 13, 2024

The tour had done two nights in Boston prior to Madonna's two-night stint in Toronto, and the singer quickly corrected her error.

"Are you guys mad at me cuz I said 'Hello, Boston!'?" she later said. "I'm sorry. What kind of f---ed up s--t is that?"

This is not the Queen of Pop's first Toronto "incident." Back in 1990, she found herself in a scrap with Toronto police after they tried to remove a raunchy scene from her Blonde Ambition tour, leading her to call the city "the fascist state of Toronto."

The whole debacle is immortalized in her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, so the singer's tenuous relationship with the city is well-noted. Perhaps the slip-up was an act of retribution — or maybe life on the road is just catching up with the 65-year-old.

Despite the misidentification of the city (and country, for that matter), social media was still abuzz following the two concerts with positive reviews and love galore for the superstar.

Still reeling over the @Madonna #CelebrationTour in Toronto last night. Had pit tickets & the show was phenomenal. 65 years into & the woman is a total force of nature. Still at the top of her game. Doing it all again tonight. Got lots of videos I'll post later. I was this close. pic.twitter.com/QlU50s1k9U — KYLE B. (@digital__junkie) January 12, 2024

It seems that any beef between Toronto and the Queen of Pop has been squashed for now — just as long as she doesn't call us Montreal.