Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
madonna toronto

Madonna seemingly forgot what city she was in during Toronto show

Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Madonna's Toronto concert on Jan. 12 was the talk of the town for a number of reasons, but the biggest had nothing to do with the music or dancing.

The American pop icon came under fire from her Toronto fans after not getting on stage until 10:20 p.m. — but the real controversy began when she mistakenly addressed the packed and frustrated Scotiabank Arena audience as "Boston."

The tour had done two nights in Boston prior to Madonna's two-night stint in Toronto, and the singer quickly corrected her error.

 "Are you guys mad at me cuz I said 'Hello, Boston!'?" she later said. "I'm sorry. What kind of f---ed up s--t is that?"

This is not the Queen of Pop's first Toronto "incident." Back in 1990, she found herself in a scrap with Toronto police after they tried to remove a raunchy scene from her Blonde Ambition tour, leading her to call the city "the fascist state of Toronto."

The whole debacle is immortalized in her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, so the singer's tenuous relationship with the city is well-noted. Perhaps the slip-up was an act of retribution — or maybe life on the road is just catching up with the 65-year-old.

Despite the misidentification of the city (and country, for that matter), social media was still abuzz following the two concerts with positive reviews and love galore for the superstar.

It seems that any beef between Toronto and the Queen of Pop has been squashed for now — just as long as she doesn't call us Montreal.

Lead photo by

Instagram/@madonna
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Madonna seemingly forgot what city she was in during Toronto show

You can attend a Taylor Swift candlelight concert in Toronto this winter

There's an 80s music festival coming to Toronto and the lineup is radical to the max

Toronto fans lined up for hours in snow and bitter cold for Travis Scott show

10 music festivals coming to Toronto in 2024

25 can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto in 2024

Viewers dumbfounded after 'Jeopardy!' contestants fail to guess Canadian rocker's name

Huge two-day winter music festival coming to Ontario next month