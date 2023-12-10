Huge two-day winter music festival coming to Ontario next month

A huge two-day music festival is coming to a town near Toronto next month, with Canadian indie band, Wintersleep set to headline alongside with a plethora of other Canadian talent.

And it's all free.

Who says festivals are only a summer thing? Returning for its 5th year, Stouffville's Wintersong music festival will be kicking off it's 2024 iteration this January, and it's looking like the best yet.

The festival, which will run from Jan.19-20, was started in an effort to boost the local economy during shoulder seasons as well as raise up growing local talent.

With 100+ acts across 15 venues, Wintersong is a packed weekend of music, art, and panels, such as "Musicians Guide to the Galaxy: Q&A with Industry Experts," which will offer insight for aspiring musicians to learn how to carve their place in the tough industry.

Reservations to panel discussions are open now.

The festival lineup was designed to represent talent from all genres, with a particular focus put on gender parity and diversity, so no matter who you are, there should be something for you.

Joining critically acclaimed Canadian indie band, Wintersleep, is acts like Status/Non-Status, a musical collective led by Anishnaabe artist, Adam Sturgeon, and Pony Girl, an artpop duo from Ottawa, among many others.

While for some spectators the festival may just be about having fun and listening to music, it also has a majorly positive impact on its host town.

Year-over-year, Wintersong generates over $1 million in associated tourism revenue for the town of Stoufville, being lauded as the “single most impactful relief effort for small businesses in the shoulder seasons.”

A number of family events will be held during the festival, too, like a youth stage, music and art workshops for kids, and a silent disco.

Did I mention there will be karaoke shuttle buses between venues?

Planned in partnership by Epidemic Music Group and Warm Hearts Collective (as well as the help of volunteers), Wintersong is the winter music festival that dreams are made of.

Tickets are available now.