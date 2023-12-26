Music
concerts in toronto

25 can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto in 2024

Toronto's concerts have made the city one of the most popular tour stops for musicians and artists. In fact, this year the city was determined to be the most-visited stop for world tours — and it definitely doesn't look like it'll be slowing down next year.

Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Toronto concerts in 2024.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Travis Scott
      January 6
      Travis Scott
      Travis Scott comes to Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 6 for his Utopia Presents Circus Maximus Tour. He's bringing along Texas rapper and singer Teezo Touchdown, who was most recently featured on Drake's For All the Dogs, and garners praise from the likes of André 3000.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Sam Roberts Band
      February 9
      Sam Roberts Band
      The Canadian outfit comes to Drake's History venue on Feb. 9 for their "The Adventures of Ben Blank Tour." It comes after the nine-track album of the same name was recorded in Toronto and released in October.
      History Toronto
    • Mitski
      February 10-12
      Mitski
      NYC-based singer songwriter Mitski is putting in a mini-residency at Massey Hall from Feb. 10 to 12. The shows are in support of her last album, 2023's The Land is Inhospitable And So Are We, which scored her first Billboard Hot 100 hit. She'll be joined by Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino.
      Massey Hall
    • Tinashe
      February 14
      Tinashe
      The R&B singer, who got her start in Pasadena, is stopping at the Danforth Music Hall on Feb. 14 if you're looking for the perfect Valentine's Day concert.
      Danforth Music Hall
    • Charlotte Cardin
      February 23
      Charlotte Cardin
      The Montreal-born, Paris-raised singer songwriter is performing at Massey Hall on Feb. 15 alongside special guest Devon Cole. The most-nominated artist at the 2022 Junos will be touring in support of last August's "99 Nights."
      Massey Hall
    • Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin
      February 23
      Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin
      If you missed your first two chances at catching the Trilogy Tour, there's still Feb. 23 at Scotiabank Arena. The Latin trio will be back in the city after two October showstoppers in the arena.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Burna Boy
      February 24
      Burna Boy
      Afrobeats hitmaker Burna Boy made room for two nights in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on his "I Told Them... Tour!" from Feb. 24 to 25.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Feist
      March 3-4
      Feist
      Feist is playing Massey Hall on March 3 to 4 in support of Multitudes, her sixth album which initially began as part of a concert series of the same name.
      Massey Hall
    • Allison Russell
      March 8
      Allison Russell
      The Americana and folk singer, born in Montreal, is coming by the Danforth Music Hall on March 8 in support of her second solo album "The Returner."
      Danforth Music Hall
    • The Rural Alberta Advantage
      March 15
      The Rural Alberta Advantage
      Canadian indie rock band The Rural Alberta Advantage will perform live at History on Mar. 15, 2024.
      History Toronto
    • Zach Bryan
      March 17
      Zach Bryan
      Country superstar Zach Bryan is performing at Scotiabank Arena on March 17 and 18 for "The Quittin' Time Tour."
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Olivia Rodrigo
      March 29
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Gen Z queen and chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo has two Toronto stops on her "Guts World Tour" for March 29 and 30 at Scotiabank Arena. It'll be her second-ever tour and her debut arena tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Bad Bunny
      April 4
      Bad Bunny
      The Puerto Rican king of Latin trap is coming to Toronto on April 4 for his "Most Wanted Tour." He was recently dethroned by one Taylor Swift as the most-streamed artist on Spotify globally, after taking the spot in 2021 and 2022.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Noah Kahan
      April 6-16
      Noah Kahan
      Folk singer-songwriter and TikTok favourite Noah Kahan picked out three shows for Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on April 6, 14 and 16 — but the first two are already sold out.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • PinkPantheress
      April 7
      PinkPantheress
      The rapper, of "Boy's a Liar" fame, is coming to the Danforth Music Hall on April 7 along with Atlanta-based Bktherula.
      Danforth Music Hall
    • Holly Humberstone
      May 14
      Holly Humberstone
      The English singer songwriter is performing at the Danforth Music Hall on May 14 in support of her debut album from October, "Paint My Bedroom Black."
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Niall Horan
      June 28
      Niall Horan
      The former One Directioner is getting two nights at Scotiabank Arena from Jun. 28 to 29, so if he's in your top four One Direction members, then you've got some options.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett
      July 13
      Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett
      Here's your chance to belt along to "You Oughta Know" at Budweiser Stage on Jul. 13 and 14. Morissette will be joined by the legendary Joan Jett and the Blackhearts along with American country singer Morgan Wade.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Tate McRae
      July 28
      Tate McRae
      Calgary's own Tate McRae is coming to Budweiser Stage on Jul. 28 as part of her "Think Later World Tour," after the album of the same name that released on Dec. 8.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Green Day and The Smashing Pumpkins
      August 3
      Green Day and The Smashing Pumpkins
      The Grey Cup performers are celebrating 30 years of their album "Dookie" and 20 years of "American Idiot," for anyone who hasn't felt the crushing passage of time recently. They'll be joined by the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas at the Rogers Centre on Aug 3.
      Rogers Centre
    • Blink-182 and Pierce The Veil
      August 15
      Blink-182 and Pierce The Veil
      If you want to relive your youth without the constant reminder that time comes for us all, then catch Blink-182 at the Rogers Centre on Aug. 15 with Pierce the Veil for the "One More Time... Tour."
      Rogers Centre
    • New Kids on the Block
      August 17
      New Kids on the Block
      In the last batch of August's musical nostalgia, the New Kids on the Block are on their "Magic Summer Tour," with stops on Aug. 17 and 18 at Budweiser Stage. To make for a concentrated dose of the '90s, they'll be joined by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
      Budweiser Stage
    • The Beaches and Valley
      August 31
      The Beaches and Valley
      The Beaches, named after the Toronto neighbourhood, are having their biggest ever show in their hometown on Aug. 31 at Budweiser Stage. This year was a big year for the band which saw their single "Blame Brett" reach viral TikTok fame. They'll be joined by Valley and New West for the show.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Darius Rucker
      September 7
      Darius Rucker
      The singer, who popularized "Wagon Wheel" at country bars everywhere, is coming to Budweiser Stage on Sept. 7 for a solo show. But before that, on Jul. 9, he's sharing the bill with Tyler Childers, alongside S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Taylor Swift
      November 14-23
      Taylor Swift
      If you actually managed to get tickets to Taylor's Eras Tour Toronto shows, then I salute you.
      Rogers Centre
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

