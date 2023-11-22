KISS abruptly cancels Toronto show and people are fuming

Rumours that KISS was going to cancel its Toronto concert on Wednesday night have unfortunately been confirmed, with guitarist and co-lead vocalist Paul Stanley stating in a social media post that he is still sick with the flu after having to call off last night's gig in Ottawa.

"Toronto And Ottawa… I've done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned, but this flu has made it impossible," Stanley wrote on the band's official Facebook and Instagram pages around 3 p.m. alongside of a photo of him hooked up to an IV in a hotel bed.

"I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn't be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies."

Though having to miss a show you were looking forward to for months is certainly no fun, this news is especially heartbreaking for fans given that this is the last time the New York quartet was ever set to play here, this being their final tour before retirement after 50 years.

While most fans were sympathetic on KISS's official posts on the subject and sent their well wishes, others were happy to express their anger and demand new dates.

Among many "get better soon" comments were ones like "I hope you guys will honour your hard working fans and reschedule" and "should have at least had enough common courtesy to cancel sooner than 30 mins before the show last night. You guys have a had a good run but if you'r too old and sick to commit to your fans, then just stop."

People were also quite angry in other corners of social media, including in response to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

You're kidding me. Waited ALL DAY TO DO THIS?! — moose1ess 🍁 (@moose1ess) November 22, 2023

Many felt that they weren't given enough notice, with the venue, Scotiabank Arena, tweeting out shortly after 3 p.m. that the band would be unable to perform as scheduled at 7:30 p.m.

Those who had tickets to Tuesday's show at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa were let down even more last-minute with a cancellation that was announced just one hour before doors opened — which didn't go over well with attendees, of course.

Way to let people know ahead of time… unbelievable — Captain Heatley (@CaptainHeatley_) November 21, 2023

KISS's End of the Road World Tour, which kicked off in January 2019, will end with a two-night finale at Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2.

Anyone who had tickets to the Ottawa or Toronto shows — which came after successful Canadian stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Montreal and Quebec City — will automatically be issued a refund.

After tonight, the band is due to head to Knoxville, Tennesse, to play on Friday, assuming Stanley's illness clears up by then.