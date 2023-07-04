Music
Ben Okazawa
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TWICE toronto

K-Pop fans line up around the block for popular girl group TWICE in Toronto

Music
Ben Okazawa
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Korean girl group TWICE performed two concerts at Scotiabank Arena this past weekend and fans didn't waste any time getting to the venue. 

The show all but sold out the arena — which has a capacity of over 12,000 — for the second night in a row on Monday.

MuchMusic shared an image showcasing the full house crowd at the first show on Sunday night.

The show didn't start until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, but even still, fans were lining up around the venue for hours, with queues even stretching into alleys behind the building.

TWICE torontoThis isn't the first time Toronto has been taken over by K-Pop fans. Seventeen, BTS, Blackpink and more have all induced mobs of fans descending on the city in the past. 

Ticketmaster still had limited seats available for last night's TWICE show from resellers, with prices starting at around $300 and climbing to nearly $1,000 for spots closer to the stage. 

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

K-Pop fans line up around the block for popular girl group TWICE in Toronto

Madonna postpones world tour that was supposed to hit Toronto this summer

Jully Black changes lyrics to 'O Canada' again while performing in Toronto

Rolling Loud not returning to Toronto in 2023 and fans are pissed

Mitch Marner and fiance called on stage at Shania Twain concert in Toronto

Doja Cat's coming to Toronto this year and you can register for presale tickets right now

Fans at Toronto concert create incredible rainbow out of thousands of pieces of paper

Alleged Toronto murderer releases a new music video from jail