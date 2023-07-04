Korean girl group TWICE performed two concerts at Scotiabank Arena this past weekend and fans didn't waste any time getting to the venue.

The show all but sold out the arena — which has a capacity of over 12,000 — for the second night in a row on Monday.

MuchMusic shared an image showcasing the full house crowd at the first show on Sunday night.

The show didn't start until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, but even still, fans were lining up around the venue for hours, with queues even stretching into alleys behind the building.

This isn't the first time Toronto has been taken over by K-Pop fans. Seventeen, BTS, Blackpink and more have all induced mobs of fans descending on the city in the past.

Ticketmaster still had limited seats available for last night's TWICE show from resellers, with prices starting at around $300 and climbing to nearly $1,000 for spots closer to the stage.