BLACKPINK isn't coming to Toronto but their pop-up merch store is

Fans were disappointed earlier this year when they found out that K-pop group BLACKPINK wouldn't be stopping in Toronto during their world tour.

Luckily for BL-INK fandom, Toronto will be getting an exclusive merch pop-up to celebrate the release of their newest studio album BORN PINK.

Fans will be able to get their hands on exclusive merch including hoodies, t-shirts, and a beanie only available at the pop-up shop. There will also surprise giveaways for fans while at the event.

The store will be located at The Academy at Universal Music Canada and will be held on November 4 from 11:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. and November 5 from 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

For those wanting to wait in line, the official lineup doesn't start until 6:00 a.m. on November 4 outside of 80 Atlantic Avenue so don't try to camp out overnight.

If you want to get your hands on some exclusive merch, make sure you're up bright and early to be one of the first people in line.

Here's hoping they stop by in the city proper ahead of their Canadian tour date. BLACKPINK is set to stop in Hamilton at the FirstOntario Centre from November 6 through November 7.