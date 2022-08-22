Fans drag K-pop group ATEEZ for mistaking Toronto for Hamilton in tour announcement

Calling all K-pop fans! ATEEZ has just announced that they will be making a stop in Canada on their world tour, with a stop in... Toronto?

Fans were quickly disappointed to see that the show is actually in Hamilton, 80-km away.

Although the poster certainly says the stop is in Toronto, when fans saw that they were playing at FirstOntario Centre, they soon realized that the group or publicist had made a mistake.

Looks like I won't be going to Ateez concert afterall. I didn't realize the concert was in Hamilton and not really Toronto so it would be too complicated for me to go. — Brisaly (@Brip2005) August 21, 2022

This news upset some fans because they were initially excited when they saw the poster only to realize that the venue is about an hour away from the city.

tbh kinda annoyed the ateez tour poster said toronto but its actually in hamilton .. — matty (@PopPunklsDead) August 20, 2022

Fans even pointed out that Hamilton and Toronto are not the same cities.

Ateez is coming to toronto... HAMILTON ISNT TORONTO — gracie (@crackheadfries) August 20, 2022

One fan even wrote that it's embarrassing that the group is going to Hamilton instead.

help ateez are going to hamilton not toronto 😭😭 this is so embarrassing — zan⁷ 🦦 svt in toronto! (@anpanzan) August 20, 2022

Another fan joked that ATEEZ will perform in Hamilton and not come back after realizing it isn't a big city.

ateez r gonna show up to hamilton and never come back after expecting some big nice city — cyberpunks gf (real) (@vividhwi) August 22, 2022

Someone even laughed when they realized that the concert is being held in the Hammer.

burst out laughing at work when ateez dropped dates and toronto is actually hamilton — cass (@innominho) August 19, 2022

A few are confused as to what city the concert will be held in.

I’m so confused is ATEEZ coming to Toronto or Hamilton 🤨 — livia🐰 (@HiSii0uam) August 19, 2022

People are even questioning why artists come to Canada only to play Hamilton and not another major city in the county.

why do artists come to canada only to perform in hamilton... no one lives in hamilton 😭 the go train is getting PAID between bp and ateez — pink venomated 💘 (@131donghyvk) August 21, 2022

Someone even pointed out that people didn't even know about Hamilton until BTS played a concert there.

anyone from the gta can tell you that nobody even knew hamilton had an arena before ly tour.. nobody had concerts there before bts 😭 so tell me why all of a sudden bp (and ateez) are scrambling to book a show it’s so funny to me — aisha (@eternalists) August 21, 2022

Another person joked saying that if the group says that the two cities are the same, then we have to change our maps.

you know what if ateez says hamilton is now toronto then we gotta change the maps — allie 🌱 KAYKAY DAY ❤️❤️ (@sannieandhwa) August 20, 2022

One person even joked how about how the group will at least be able to see the winter in Niagara.

Ateez having a Toronto date.. but it’s actually Hamilton 😭😭 they can see Niagara in the winter I guess… — ِ (@indoiea) August 19, 2022

This isn't the first time a K-pop group has gone to the port city instead of Toronto.

whyre both blackpink and ateez concerts in hamilton.... — bdon (@bjrr12) August 20, 2022

BLACKPINK has also "snubbed" Toronto, and will be playing in Hamilton in the fall.

ATEEZ is set to stop in Hamilton on December 2.