Michelle Payot
Posted 30 minutes ago
The Weeknd just announced new rescheduled Toronto concert date

Michelle Payot
Posted 30 minutes ago
The Rogers power outage caused mayhem in the city, not only leaving people without internet and phone service but also caused The Weeknd to postpone his concert at the Rogers Centre.

The announcement of this came just minutes before doors were to open to ticket holders, leaving a ton of fans disappointed, however, the XO Crew can now rejoice as a new date for the postponed concert has been announced.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced that the rescheduled concert has been moved to September 22, two months after the original concert was set for.

In the tweet announcing this, fans are asked to hold onto their original tickets as they will be valid for this show.

The new date will have the After Hours Til Dawn Tour ending in Toronto instead of opening in the city.

Fans have been quick to show their excitement for the new date.

With some hoping it'll actually happen this time.

One fan even wrote that The Weeknd should give out free shirts on this new date.

Some have complained about the new date saying they can't attend because it's on a weekday.

Hopefully, the announcement of the new tour date has given fans some sort of ease. Let's just cross our fingers so the Rogers fiasco doesn't happen again this time around.

Lead photo by

theweeknd
