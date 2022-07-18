The Weeknd just announced new rescheduled Toronto concert date

The Rogers power outage caused mayhem in the city, not only leaving people without internet and phone service but also caused The Weeknd to postpone his concert at the Rogers Centre.

The announcement of this came just minutes before doors were to open to ticket holders, leaving a ton of fans disappointed, however, the XO Crew can now rejoice as a new date for the postponed concert has been announced.

The Weeknd show at Rogers Centre has been rescheduled to Thursday, September 22nd. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. pic.twitter.com/5oabD5zXRV — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 18, 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays announced that the rescheduled concert has been moved to September 22, two months after the original concert was set for.

In the tweet announcing this, fans are asked to hold onto their original tickets as they will be valid for this show.

The new date will have the After Hours Til Dawn Tour ending in Toronto instead of opening in the city.

Fans have been quick to show their excitement for the new date.

THE WEEKND CONCERT IN TORONTO IS ON SEPT 22 LETS GOOO — YA BOY ANEIL (@AneilroNation) July 18, 2022

With some hoping it'll actually happen this time.

Hopefully it actually happens this time https://t.co/IJl6Apgmku — Cory (@corydanis) July 18, 2022

One fan even wrote that The Weeknd should give out free shirts on this new date.

New toronto date for the weeknd he better give me a tshirt or something — Raman (@doodlinnoodle) July 18, 2022

Some have complained about the new date saying they can't attend because it's on a weekday.

PUT IT ON THE WEEKEND FOR THE WEEKND PLEASEEEE. now I can’t go to this show I’ve been waiting 5+ years to see him :( — Amp (@Statifyy) July 18, 2022

Hopefully, the announcement of the new tour date has given fans some sort of ease. Let's just cross our fingers so the Rogers fiasco doesn't happen again this time around.