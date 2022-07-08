Map shows how massive the Rogers internet outage is in Ontario and the rest of Canada

People are posting maps of the Rogers outage and they're wild.

Much of Ontario woke up this morning to see their internet and phone services virtually eliminated thanks to an outage from Rogers.

But how big is the outage, you ask? Rogers said much of its network has been impacted across the country.

But according to the Is This Service Down Canada website, the GTHA is seeing a high volume of outages.

The website as well as many other organizations and individuals have been sharing maps of the most recent areas across the country where users have reported issues or outages.

Zooming in on Ontario, much of the reports are coming from the Toronto and Hamilton areas, however, outages have also been reported in Niagara Falls, Wiarton and Barrie and even further including Timmins, Moosonee and Thunder Bay.

this map of Rogers service outages (one of only 3 major ISPs in canada) may not look so bad, but because of how our population is distributed it does in fact cover *every* major city pic.twitter.com/1YHbzDwbyc — Dorian Delorme (@Dorianize) July 8, 2022

But the outages don’t stop in Ontario.

They reach further east towards Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton. Halifax seems to have a large outage reports as well.

Towards the west coast, customers are also reporting problems in the Vancouver, Abbotsford, Red Deer, Calgary and Lethbridge areas.

Winnipeg, Brandon, Montreal, Mont-Tremblant and Trois-Rivieres have also been experiencing black outs.

The website states that 55 per cent of users have reported internet problems, 11 per cent with TV issues and 10 per cent with phone.

Not a great day to be working from home. Canada-wide @rogers outage and they haven't made an official statement. At least @TekSavvyCSR has an outage map.



Guess today will be a good opportunity to catch up on my gardening... pic.twitter.com/awrL5LU1DE — Shareba | Blogger 🇨🇦 (@InSearchOfYummy) July 8, 2022

A total of 9 per cent have reported total blackouts.

Rogers is working to address these issues and hopefully restore connection within the coming hours, however; they have not yet said when they expect all problems to be fixed.

This shows Rogers pretty much just falling off the map at 4:30 Eastern time. https://t.co/7bbXPty1WE — David Reevely (@davidreevely) July 8, 2022

The outage first occurred early on Friday morning, sometime around 4 a.m.