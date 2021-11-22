Nostalgic Canadian band going back on tour after a decade and they're coming to Toronto

A Canadian band that was wildly popular over a decade ago is going on tour again this Spring.

🚨CANADA!!!🚨

Our first tour in over ten years. It’s been way too long, see you all soon 💎🚐 Tickets go on sale tomorrow @ 10am local time. Use code: THRILLS to grab them first! pic.twitter.com/U7KU44wvY4 — STEREOS (@wearestereos) November 22, 2021

Stereos, who originally hail from Edmonton, Alberta, had some of the top radio songs in the country back in 2009.

Their song "Summer Girl" reached #2 on Billboard's Canadian Hot 100. Other popular hits the band = had included, "Throw Ya Hands Up" and "Turn It Up".

You'll most likely recognize them when you see the lead singer, Pat Kordyback, who used to sport long, black hair with the classic side swoop of the time.

Tomorrow marks 12 years since we released our first ever single Summer Girl. After the past year we’ve all had, we feel like celebrating with you guys. Who’s with us? pic.twitter.com/BUikDLNAVo — STEREOS (@wearestereos) May 26, 2021

Stereos rose to fame back in 2008 after winning a huge record deal on MuchMusic's disBAND, a reality show where bands would perform and try to get the attention of music labels.

The band is back again with a brand new look and they'll be hitting the road for a full Canadian tour set in May and April 2022.

Fans in Toronto are super excited about their return.

Cant wait to come to the Toronto show!!!! So excited for you guys to be back on tour!!!!! — Ashley Dunford (Taylor's Version) (@adunfo35) November 22, 2021

Some people are basking in the nostalgia of old songs that combined sounds of pop and rock.

Summer girl was a Bop. Very underrated. It's one if my favorite songs from you guys still. — Alex K. (@MistaStache) May 27, 2021

Another person mentioned how the Stereos was the first concert they went to back in the day.

You guys were my first concert as well! Such a great performance! I would do anything to see you guys again! — The Mad Catter (@20Snuggle) May 5, 2020

The announcement made the day of other fans.

OMG!!!! So freaking happy!! Just made my Monday so much better!! — JAM on everything (@upsidedownangel) November 22, 2021

Tickets for the Stereos tour go on sale on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. local time.