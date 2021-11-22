Music
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
stereos tour

Nostalgic Canadian band going back on tour after a decade and they're coming to Toronto

Music
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Canadian band that was wildly popular over a decade ago is going on tour again this Spring. 

Stereos, who originally hail from Edmonton, Alberta, had some of the top radio songs in the country back in 2009. 

Their song "Summer Girl"  reached #2 on Billboard's Canadian Hot 100. Other popular hits the band = had included, "Throw Ya Hands Up" and "Turn It Up". 

You'll most likely recognize them when you see the lead singer, Pat Kordyback, who used to sport long, black hair with the classic side swoop of the time. 

Stereos rose to fame back in 2008 after winning a huge record deal on MuchMusic's disBAND, a reality show where bands would perform and try to get the attention of music labels. 

The band is back again with a brand new look and they'll be hitting the road for a full Canadian tour set in May and April 2022. 

Fans in Toronto are super excited about their return.

Some people are basking in the nostalgia of old songs that combined sounds of pop and rock. 

Another person mentioned how the Stereos was the first concert they went to back in the day.

The announcement made the day of other fans.

Tickets for the Stereos tour go on sale on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. local time.

Lead photo by

Stereos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Nostalgic Canadian band going back on tour after a decade and they're coming to Toronto

BSMT 254 is Toronto's newest live music jewel and it's literally underground

This Toronto man is rising to fame just for looking like Drake

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up and Toronto is abuzz with thoughts

Drake just had Kanye West and Dave Chappelle over to hang out at his Toronto mansion

45 essential concert venues bringing live music back to Toronto

Drake is offering virtual tours of his Toronto mansion to sell you stuff

Toronto music label is throwing a block party this month