Kanye just posted a video saying he wants to end his beef with Drake

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has spoken out in a recent video asking Drake to set aside the ongoing beef between them.

The video that was posted to Instagram on Monday shows the rapper reading from his phone while standing beside J. Prince, a music executive.

"Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest," said West, who officially changed his name to Ye this fall.

The beef between the two artists has been going on for a long time, almost 12 years, both of them going back and forth with insults over social media.

At one point, rapper Rick Ross admitted that the beef between Drake and Kanye was all for show, saying it was simply a battle between two creatives and nothing personal.

However, by August, they both released competing albums within the same week, which sparked even more controversy.

A spiral of feuds surrounded the album launches, from West sharing Drake's Bridle Path address all over the internet to Drake unfollowing West on Instagram.

Since then, not much has transpired between the two, until West's video was posted this week.

By the end of the video, West requests that Drake join him in concert on December 7th in Los Angeles.

The concert is being put on in an effort to free Larry Hoover Sr., who's serving six life sentences for his involvement with notorious Chicago gang the Gangster Disciples.

West has been trying to free Hoover since 2018, when he pleaded clemency for him during a luncheon with former President Donald Trump.

"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere, how much more we can accomplish when we lie our pride to the side and come together," said West in the video.

There's been no response from Drake yet, but I'm sure fans everywhere are looking forward to how the two artists might end this legacy of beef.