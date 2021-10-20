Drake unfollows Kanye West on Instagram as apparent beef lives on

Toronto's very own global superstar Drake has reportedly unfollowed the artist formerly known as Kanye West on Instagram, sending fans into a tizzy and leading to speculation that their on-again-off-again rivalry lives.

Ye, who formally changed his name on Monday and has taken to wearing full-head latex masks made to resemble real human faces, has been feuding with Drake through social media and snarky lyrics for more than a decade.

There have been times, of course, where the artists reportedly squashed their beef and became friends, but conspicuous trouble started brewing between them again in August as both prepared to release highly-anticipated new albums.

From purchasing competing billboards on Drake's home turf in Yonge-Dundas Square to outing the Toronto artist's home address on Instagram, Ye hasn't exactly been kind to Drizzy — at least not publicly.

Perhaps this is why Drake recently unfollowed the elder rapper and producer on Insta after five years, sending Ye the ultimate "we're not friends anymore" message by saying nothing at all.

Or maybe it's the masks. Or that haircut. Or the fact that he only really needs to engage with other celebrities these days when there's something to promote.

The haircut was the final straw for him — ؜ (@AustinZenn) October 19, 2021

I know, I know, reader, you don't care. Congratulations on being so sophisticated and important.

Fans of both men do, however, and are revelling in the drama on Twitter, taking guesses at why Drake decided to axe Ye from his followed list.

"Drake isn’t following Kanye on IG anymore, and it's surprising that this is just now happening," wrote one. "This was expected to happen in 2018."

"I feel like this is nothing big, but is gonna turn into something big," wrote another, referencing how "people on the internet always take something that isn't a big deal and turn it into a big deal."

He's not wrong.