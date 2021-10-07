Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
el mocambo toronto

The El Mo is officially reopening with one of Canada's most famous bands

Music
Michelle Payot
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is known for its music scene, with multiple legendary venues that have been around for decades such as The Danforth Music Hall, The Horseshoe Tavern, and Massey Hall. One beloved music venue has had its doors shut for a while but is reopening later this month.

El Mocambo is back and newly renovated, ready to host live shows again. Founded in 1948, the historic music venue has been around for decades but sadly had to close its doors in 2014. 

Music lovers will get to experience the ultimate live show across two separate stages under the same roof.

Both stages remain in the same location but now have improved sightlines, lighting, video, and acoustics. A new edition to the venue is the third-story mezzanine that is wheelchair accessible.

To celebrate the grand reopening of the venue, El Mocambo will be hosting a live concert with the award-winning, multi-platinum alt-rock band Our Lady Peace.

“We are thrilled to welcome Our Lady Peace and their fans back home to The El Mocambo in what is sure to be a special evening,” said Michael Wekerle, owner of the venue.

Fans can buy tickets for the intimate show starting Oct. 14.

To celebrate the grand reopening, each ticket will include a bundle for fans, which contains a digital copy of their new upcoming album, a limited edition shirt commemorating the night, an autographed poster, and more.

"The El Mocambo is synonymous with connecting artists to their fans, and we are passionate about making the experience great for everyone involved," says Michael Wekerle.

Our Lady Peace is excited to play a show at the historic venue. "Those famous neon palms are rock royalty and to be a part of the reopening, lighting up Toronto, and playing under the palms again is an honour!” says Raine Maida, the lead singer of the band.

The grand reopening of the beloved venue is on Oct. 30.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

The El Mo is officially reopening with one of Canada's most famous bands

Toronto DJ sees an outpouring of support after devastating spinal cord injury

The Drake the type of guy memes have returned and they're all so spot on

This under the radar Mexican restaurant is a hidden gem for live music

Kiefer Sutherland is releasing an album named after a major Toronto street

Ja Rule gives Toronto the Fyre Festival treatment at '90s nostalgia concert

The Rex is Toronto's listening room and community space for jazz lovers

Shawn Mendes announces world tour with no Toronto dates and people are confused