The El Mo is officially reopening with one of Canada's most famous bands

Toronto is known for its music scene, with multiple legendary venues that have been around for decades such as The Danforth Music Hall, The Horseshoe Tavern, and Massey Hall. One beloved music venue has had its doors shut for a while but is reopening later this month.

El Mocambo is back and newly renovated, ready to host live shows again. Founded in 1948, the historic music venue has been around for decades but sadly had to close its doors in 2014.

Music lovers will get to experience the ultimate live show across two separate stages under the same roof.

Both stages remain in the same location but now have improved sightlines, lighting, video, and acoustics. A new edition to the venue is the third-story mezzanine that is wheelchair accessible.

To celebrate the grand reopening of the venue, El Mocambo will be hosting a live concert with the award-winning, multi-platinum alt-rock band Our Lady Peace.

“We are thrilled to welcome Our Lady Peace and their fans back home to The El Mocambo in what is sure to be a special evening,” said Michael Wekerle, owner of the venue.

Fans can buy tickets for the intimate show starting Oct. 14.

To celebrate the grand reopening, each ticket will include a bundle for fans, which contains a digital copy of their new upcoming album, a limited edition shirt commemorating the night, an autographed poster, and more.

We're happy to announce that our first show back in Toronto will be at the grand opening of the el Mocambo on Oct 30th! Tix go on sale Oct 14th at 10 am ET.



"The El Mocambo is synonymous with connecting artists to their fans, and we are passionate about making the experience great for everyone involved," says Michael Wekerle.

Our Lady Peace is excited to play a show at the historic venue. "Those famous neon palms are rock royalty and to be a part of the reopening, lighting up Toronto, and playing under the palms again is an honour!” says Raine Maida, the lead singer of the band.

The grand reopening of the beloved venue is on Oct. 30.