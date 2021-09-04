Residents of Toronto neighbourhood have concerns about Drake's new music venue

A new 2,500-seat music venue with Drake behind it is supposed to be opening later this year in Toronto, but it's already causing concerns for some neighbourhood residents.

Neighbourhood Watch representative and admin for the Pleasantville group on Facebook Cindy Cass has been compiling a list of concerns from area residents to bring to a town hall meeting for new venue History on Sept. 13. The venue is opening in The Beaches at 1663 Queen Street East.

"History representatives have already been in touch with Cindy and other stakeholders within the community to better understand and address their concerns," a History spokesperson tells blogTO.

"The team is in the process of planning various community engagement initiatives including a Town Hall meeting that will help to answer questions and provide clarity around these topics."

Cass tells blogTO that concerns and questions from residents have been compiled into six categories: parking, traffic, noise, crowds, safety and traffic. A post in Facebook group The Beach(es), Toronto received 100 comments in response to a request for concerns, questions and suggestions.

"I'm worried about the crime that comes with these places," one person commented. "Entertainment District has seen an increase in shootings lately. And the parking for attendees will be a nightmare."

Another person was concerned about "the sound especially the bass" and "the spill out of people at the end of night."

Some people wanted to know if they could attend the virtual town hall meeting, though Cass says she has not received the details of the meeting as of yet.

A few people also said they remembered issues with parking when the old racetrack used to be in the area, and were concerned history (no pun intended) would repeat itself.

"Monarch Park will be a go to," someone commented. "I'm concerned about the certain type of crowd that will be using this space. I hope they will be containing the concert noise to inside the venue."

Still, there were many comments expressing excitement about the new venue, saying it would be great for the area and surrounding businesses.

One person said they were excited, but still had concerns: "Love that we're getting this venue and look forward to it, but top issues are noise and garbage and lack of enforcement...for those of us who live close to Woodbine Beach, this summer had been a nightmare."

Cass says this was reflected in the issues she received through email.

"Although there have been some major concerns, most people are excited about the venue and are thankful for the opportunity to bring more people to our area, who in turn can help other businesses overcome their losses during COVID," Cass tells blogTO.

"In short, The Beaches community looks forward to History and wishes them much success."