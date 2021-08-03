Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Tyler, The Creator is coming to Toronto and people are freaking out

Tyler, The Creator just put out an official list of cities on his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour for 2022, and Toronto is on it. 

Time to officially freak out.

Not only will Tyler be performing at Scotiabank Arena in the spring, he'll be joined by Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown.

Toronto's dates are around the middle of the tour, on March 11, which awesomely just so happens to be a Friday. This news is the reward we need after so many boring weekend nights of staying in and isolating ourselves from others.

Other cities on the tour include Montreal, New York, Dallas, Tampa, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The tour kicks off on Feb. 10 in San Diego and concludes in Seattle on Apr. 8. 

Though the show may be far off, tickets go on sale this week on Aug. 6.

Ticketmaster doesn't have prices listed yet, but the company advises that there's an overall six-ticket limit for this event.

Lead photo by

Tyler The Creator

