Tyler, The Creator is coming to Toronto and people are freaking out

Tyler, The Creator just put out an official list of cities on his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour for 2022, and Toronto is on it.

Time to officially freak out.

TYLER AND KALI COMING TO TORONTO IN MARCH IM LITTERALLY GOING TO THROW IP — bella (@sakiposting) August 3, 2021

Not only will Tyler be performing at Scotiabank Arena in the spring, he'll be joined by Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown.

that tyler concert in toronto and on a friday night is gonna be one huge party — Anthony C. (@ACapanzana) August 3, 2021

Toronto's dates are around the middle of the tour, on March 11, which awesomely just so happens to be a Friday. This news is the reward we need after so many boring weekend nights of staying in and isolating ourselves from others.

Tyler the Creator gonna be in Toronto in March holy fuck I want tickets so bad — Matan (@matan_frankl) August 3, 2021

Other cities on the tour include Montreal, New York, Dallas, Tampa, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The tour kicks off on Feb. 10 in San Diego and concludes in Seattle on Apr. 8.

Though the show may be far off, tickets go on sale this week on Aug. 6.

Ticketmaster doesn't have prices listed yet, but the company advises that there's an overall six-ticket limit for this event.