Music
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
york regional police

York Regional Police quote Lil Nas X in update on missing horse

Music
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

It seems the York Regional Police Service, or at least the person manning their Twitter account today, is about as hip with the kids as they come — as evidenced by a reference to the 2019 cultural phenomenon Old Town Road included in a tweet about a lost horse this morning.

The police service's official account first tweeted that a horse had been found in the area of Vivian Road and Highway 48 at around 12:08 p.m. on Friday.

"In the meantime our officers are enjoying it's company after safely stopping it from strolling down Hwy 48," they wrote.

And in an update posted roughly 20 minutes later, YRP announced that the horse's owner had been found, but they didn't miss out on an opportunity to quote Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' beloved bop while doing so. 

"Well, we took the horse down the old town road, found it's owner, so we can't ride no more," reads the cheeky tweet.

And while some (presumably older) Twitter users may not have caught the reference, YRP was quick to explain exactly why they purposefully used the grammatically-incorrect sentence in the tweet. 

Other Twitter users meanwhile applauded the social media manager's witty cultural reference and thanked them for brightening their day. 

"Great job by your public relations officer," wrote one user. "Made me laugh."

Lead photo by

Billy Ray Cyrus

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

York Regional Police quote Lil Nas X in update on missing horse

Dave Grohl shows off that he voted in shirt from an iconic Toronto venue

The 27 most memorable nightclubs in Toronto's history

People with pumpkins on their heads seen dancing all over downtown Toronto

10 lost but not forgotten record stores in Toronto

Here's what the restoration of Toronto's iconic Massey Hall looks like right now

10 much-loved nightclubs that no longer exist in Toronto

Toronto couple makes elopement music video after their wedding was cancelled