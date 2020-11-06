York Regional Police quote Lil Nas X in update on missing horse

It seems the York Regional Police Service, or at least the person manning their Twitter account today, is about as hip with the kids as they come — as evidenced by a reference to the 2019 cultural phenomenon Old Town Road included in a tweet about a lost horse this morning.

The police service's official account first tweeted that a horse had been found in the area of Vivian Road and Highway 48 at around 12:08 p.m. on Friday.

"In the meantime our officers are enjoying it's company after safely stopping it from strolling down Hwy 48," they wrote.

HORSE - If you're missing a horse, we found one in the area of Vivian Road and Hwy 48. Give us a shout if you'd like it back. In the meantime our officers are enjoying it's company after safely stopping it from strolling down Hwy 48. — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 6, 2020

And in an update posted roughly 20 minutes later, YRP announced that the horse's owner had been found, but they didn't miss out on an opportunity to quote Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' beloved bop while doing so.

"Well, we took the horse down the old town road, found it's owner, so we can't ride no more," reads the cheeky tweet.

HORSE UPDATE - Well, we took the horse down the old town road, found it's owner, so we can't ride no more.



We had a good time hanging with it though. Seems it enjoyed our company as well because as we drove off it had a long face.



Until next time. — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 6, 2020

And while some (presumably older) Twitter users may not have caught the reference, YRP was quick to explain exactly why they purposefully used the grammatically-incorrect sentence in the tweet.

Sigh.... Guess you missed the pop culture reference....https://t.co/PcRR8qG4TP



We're always hiring though, so check out the recruiting page on our website if you're interested. https://t.co/8EcD2lzTt6 — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 6, 2020

Other Twitter users meanwhile applauded the social media manager's witty cultural reference and thanked them for brightening their day.

Give this Tweeter a Pulitzer! Love it. — Colleen Carlisle (@Callie_O_Malley) November 6, 2020

"Great job by your public relations officer," wrote one user. "Made me laugh."