Post Malone says Drake sucks at beer pong after playing him in Toronto

Though Drake may be pretty good at shooting hoops with the pros on his private basketball court and playing cornhole in the lawn of his Bridle Path mansion, there's one sport the Toronto superstar is apparently not so great at, according to fellow performer Post Malone: beer pong.

"Drake's no good," Posty told Jimmy Fallon on Friday's edition of the Tonight Show, while reminiscing about a time the two rappers faced off backstage following one of Malone's recent Toronto shows.

"We started playing beer pong and I was just like, 'Man, he sucks,'" the 25-year-old said via video chat from his Utah home, telling Drizzy: "If you see this, come meet me again, we'll play again" before taking a large sip out of a blue solo cup.

The revelation came while Posty was promoting his forthcoming special showcasing him playing beer pong against other celebs, which will be premiering Nov. 18 on Instagram and through Facebook Messenger's "Watch Together" feature.

Malone says he came up with the idea just from "being drunk and playing beer pong," and hopes to eventually transform it into some sort of small-scale league with teams comprised of people from different cities.

To start, it will be more about the multi-Grammy-winning artist sitting and chatting with some famous pals over a friendly game.

In the interview, Malone said "in actuality I’m the best player," but admitted that he has lost his fair share of beer pong matches, including against NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, which resulted in the artist getting a Kansas City Chiefs tattoo.

He added that he's also played NBA MVP Kevin Durant, who is allegedly an accidental "cheater" at the inebriated sport due to the fact that his arms are so long that his elbows are consistently over the edge of the table — a huge pong faux pas.

Given Drake's apparent knee injury, it doesn't look like he'll be challenging Posty to a rematch anytime soon, but maybe sometime after his new album comes out in January 2021.