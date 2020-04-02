Someone gave their Toronto neighbourhood an incredible live music performance during self-isolation

There's nothing quite like the beauty of live music to get human beings through an exceptionally tough time, and that's precisely why one Toronto artist put on an incredible live show for her neighbourhood earlier this week.

Domanique Grant is a Toronto-based singer/songwriter, and she performed an original, uplifting song called "Till We See The Sun" for residents of The Esplanade community on March 30.

The performance was organized by Jamii Esplanade, an arts organization with the intent of building community in The Esplanade.

"People were appealed to watch the performance from their home windows, balconies, doorsteps or front yard," the organization wrote on Facebook alongside a video of Grant's performance.

"Residents enjoyed the magic of music during these extraordinary times, while celebrating the importance of staying home, practicing physical distancing and slowing down the spread of COVID-19."

The video shows residents enjoying the music from their windows, balconies and front lawns as Grant sings inspirational lyrics from the street.

"We're gonna make it to the other side of this storm," the uplifting lyrics state. "I know it's raining, but the clouds will clear in the morning," they continue.

And Grant is only one of several performers set to lift the spirits of community members with live music this week, as Jamii has organized multiple shows to entertain residents in the comfort of their homes.

While Jamii's performance lineup is reserved for residents of The Esplanade, other Toronto musicians have also been belting out to help cheer up their neighbours.

Opera singer Teiya Kasahara has repeatedly serenaded their Toronto neighbours through self-isolation, as has CBC's Music Tempo host Julie Nesrallah.

"Jamii is playing its part by uplifting the spirits and contributing to better our mental health as social isolation is a human challenge," the organization wrote.

"This live performance triggered a wide range of heartening emotions, encouraged a sense of community while letting people know that we are here for each other."