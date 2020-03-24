This opera singer has been giving daily performances from a balcony in Toronto

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly made life more stressful and difficult for the majority of us, but it has also brought with it some minor silver linings.

Like talented opera singers performing free shows from their balconies, for instance.

Teiya Kasahara is a queer, gender non-binary, multi-disciplinary performer and first-generation Nikkei-Canadian settler living in Toronto.

They're known for singing in both traditional and contemporary operatic roles across North America and Europe, and they're now providing free performances to Toronto residents from the comfort of their balcony.

On March 19, Kasahara pledged to create 19 videos for COVID-19.

It’s 03.19 at 3:19 pm… I want to make and share 19 videos with you… music, mostly… new compositions I’m working on, old favourites, and socially distant collaborations… #19forCOVID19#operalife#nonbinaryoperasinger#artmatters#songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/dCx3AAxjLd — Teiya Kasahara 笠原 貞野 (@teiyakasahara) March 19, 2020

"I'm really excited to bring you content from my socially isolated home in Toronto. I'm an opera singer, theatre creator, and amateur composer dabbling in electronics," Kasahara wrote on their website.

"Yesterday (03.19 at 3:19 pm) I made a pledge to the internet (Facebook/Twitter/Instagram) that I'd create 19 videos for COVID-19. We had an amazing thing that happened in my whole apartment complex that my wife and I planned together yesterday... Can't share it yet, but when the video is done, check back here soon! I'll be posting here regularly. So my new friends, please stay safe, be well, wash those hands, and connect digitally!"

Since then, Kasahara has been giving daily performances and posting videos to their social media channels giving everyone a chance to hear the beautiful music.

This opera singer in Toronto has been giving daily performances from her balcony https://t.co/Q6UB0QgDSd - 📹 Francesca McGrath #Toronto #ourcommunityTO pic.twitter.com/RQLJgD3FZX — blogTO (@blogTO) March 24, 2020

And Kasahara isn't the only one serenading the city of Toronto through these dark times.

Opera singer and host of CBC's Music Tempo Julie Nesrallah has also been belting from her balcony.

Nesrallah posted a video of herself singing beloved song O Sole Mio from her Toronto balcony last week, and it quickly went viral with over 6,000 likes and 1,500 retweets to date.

So while you may not be able to head to the theatre to catch a live show anytime soon, you can always try stepping out on your balcony if you're in the mood for some uplifting opera from the comfort of your home.