Toronto fans encounter chaos as they flock to buy Alanis Morissette presale tickets

Canadian lovers of '90s icon Alanis Morissette scrambled this morning to buy presale tickets to the Toronto date of the You Oughta Know singer's forthcoming tour.

Um @Alanis ticket presale for #Toronto is a GONG show — Tory Nash (@torynash) December 10, 2019

The world tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Morissette's smash album Jagged Little Pill, is coming to Toronto's lakeside Budweiser Stage on Saturday, July 11.

The show is the only date the singer has scheduled in the whole country, despite the fact that she was born here. U.S. rock band Garbage and singer-songwriter Liz Phair — both of whom were also huge in the 1990s — are set to open.

Even though the venue has a capacity of 16,000, presale tickets sold out within minutes, to the dismay of many would-be concertgoers who had signed up for Morissette's mailing list.

WOW @Alanis yout toronto date sold out in like a minute and a half — 148 celia rose gooding stan account (@myriongrande) December 10, 2019

Fans are demanding the musician add an additional Toronto date (or another Canadian date in general) to the tour, which would actually be possible given the fact that after July 11, Alanis doesn't have another show until July 16 in Noblesville, Indiana.

They have to add a second date to Toronto. @budweiserstage This is just insane. — Melissa (@melissasprofile) December 10, 2019

There has also been a lot of backlash due to the Toronto concert's unreasonably high pricetag. Apparently, some seats were going for $400 a ticket.

Prices for the venue's usually cheap lawn seats were also inflated on third-party seller sites like Stubhub.

Toronto venue notorious for cheap tickets selling @Alanis tickets for 400 a seat. Yeah shove your ticket up your #budweiserstage — january (@januaryannie) December 10, 2019

Hopefully diehard Alanis devotees will be able to snag some general tickets when they go on sale for all dates of the tour this Friday at 11 a.m.

But if the presale chaos was any indication, fans may have better luck hoping that another local date is added to the tour last-minute.