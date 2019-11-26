Music
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
summer walker toronto

Summer Walker left fans waiting in the cold for 3 hours at her Toronto concert

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto music fans are less than pleased with R&B artist Summer Walker after they claim she left them waiting in the cold for hours as she hit all the Toronto tourist spots. 

Walker, the same artist who installed a pink phone booth in Toronto just over a month ago, was in town for a concert at Rebel last night. 

The musician announced she'd be cancelling the majority of the shows for her Over It tour due to social anxiety two weeks ago.

Walker cancelled 20 shows across North America but said she'd still be performing at nine concerts before the tour ends on December 22, one of the stops being Toronto. 

She's been criticized in the past for mistreatment of fans, though she's explained that her mental health issues are the reason she refuses to hug fans at meet and greets.

But many are saying that excuse won't fly this time, because there's no reason her social anxiety should cause her to show up to a scheduled show three hours late. 

Fans who attended the show have taken to social media to complain about the ill treatment from Walker, saying there was absolutely no reason for her to keep fans waiting that way. 

And it gets worse. 

As concert attendees waited in the cold to enter the music venue, Walker posted Instagram stories of herself strolling around Toronto with boyfriend London On Da Track. 

She even posted a photo with Drake as well as a story saying "I looooove Toronto."

summer walker toronto

Summer Walker posting on social media while fans waited for her to show up to her concert.

Walker eventually did show up for the concert and fans were perfectly happy with the show, but it seems even a seamless performance can't make up for that kind of tardiness. 

Some are even saying they're glad they didn't end up getting tickets.

Because let's be honest, no artist is worth waiting that long for. 

Lead photo by

Summer Walker

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Summer Walker left fans waiting in the cold for 3 hours at her Toronto concert

10 must-see concerts in Toronto this December

Everyone is in love with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello right now

Drake showed up to a small concert in Toronto last night

Shooting at Toronto live music venue prompts questions about security

Drake is officially launching a cannabis wellness company in Toronto

Arkells clap back at Doug Ford after comments about Hamilton

Drake is launching his own weed brand