R&B singer just took over a phone booth in Toronto to tease her new album

It can be difficult for artists to find new and original ways to release music nowadays, but one singer-songwriter in particular is doing it like no one else.

Summer Walker ⁠— an artist from Atlanta, Georgia who released her debut album Last Day Of Summer back in 2018 ⁠— is letting fans get a taste of her upcoming album by listening through a pink phone booth.

The R&B artist recently released the first single off her new album, Over It.

She then announced the album would be dropping on October 4.

In the meantime, Summer Walker is putting up pink phone booths in different cities so fans can pick up the phone and get a taste of her new album.

The very first one went up at Mills and Parliament in Toronto yesterday.

Toronto my first phonebooth is up now at Mills & Parliament until 7pm 💕📞 pull up now and listen to “Over It” !! pic.twitter.com/Kww1jVBY4S — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 1, 2019

She's calling it her Over It Hotline, and she's bringing it to a variety of cities before the album drops this Friday.

You can even leave a voicemail for Summer Walker once the music is done.

Sadly the phone booth is only remaining in each location for one day, so it was gone from Toronto as of 7 p.m. yesterday.

It's making an appearance in both Atlanta and Chicago today, and no one knows where it'll go next.

Summer Walker was named the newest Up Next artist in 2019 by Apple Music and her new album will feature some of the biggest names in hip-hop including Bryson Tiller, Usher, 6black, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jhené Aiko and A Boogie wit da Hoodie — so it's not likely to disappoint.

But only those who listened to the hotline know for sure as of yet.