Toronto was just ranked the top city in Canada for live music and concerts

As the biggest city in Canada, it's no secret that Toronto has a ton to offer in the way of live music.

But now we know for sure that Toronto is the top city in Canada for concerts and live music, because Ticketmaster just revealed the top five Canadian concert cities by volume of concert-goers and Toronto is at the top of the list.

The data revealed that Toronto comes in first when it comes to volume of concert-goers in Canada, at 31 per cent. Vancouver is second with 13 per cent, followed by Montreal with 6 per cent, Calgary with 6 per cent and Edmonton with 5 per cent.

the fact that i have to move home and away from ottawa means i can’t go to any more concerts in toronto and honestly that’s what i’m most sad about — 𝖘𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖍 (@ughhseaveyy) July 21, 2019

"We're seeing that Canadians from coast to coast are huge supporters of live music, especially during summer concert season," said Trevor Allin, managing director of Ticketmaster Canada.

"I don't think there's anything better than seeing your favourite band perform on a summer's night, and our data shows that Canadians couldn't agree more."

The data also found that Canadians go to more concerts in July than any other summer month, with 36.8 per cent of summer concert-goers attending a show within the month.

Some of the most notable upcoming Toronto shows include Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, John Mayer, Lizzo and more.

everyone telling their customs agent that they’re coming to toronto for a shawn mendes concert pic.twitter.com/okkqbjChlD — pavitra is READY 𖤐 14 (@imbloodline) July 20, 2019

The study also revealed that Canadians are buying concert tickets for a wide range of genres.

