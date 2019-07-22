Music
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto concerts

Toronto was just ranked the top city in Canada for live music and concerts

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the biggest city in Canada, it's no secret that Toronto has a ton to offer in the way of live music.

But now we know for sure that Toronto is the top city in Canada for concerts and live music, because Ticketmaster just revealed the top five Canadian concert cities by volume of concert-goers and Toronto is at the top of the list. 

The data revealed that Toronto comes in first when it comes to volume of concert-goers in Canada, at 31 per cent. Vancouver is second with 13 per cent, followed by Montreal with 6 per cent, Calgary with 6 per cent and Edmonton with 5 per cent.

"We're seeing that Canadians from coast to coast are huge supporters of live music, especially during summer concert season," said Trevor Allin, managing director of Ticketmaster Canada.

"I don't think there's anything better than seeing your favourite band perform on a summer's night, and our data shows that Canadians couldn't agree more."

The data also found that Canadians go to more concerts in July than any other summer month, with 36.8 per cent of summer concert-goers attending a show within the month.

Some of the most notable upcoming Toronto shows include Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, John Mayer, Lizzo and more

The study also revealed that Canadians are buying concert tickets for a wide range of genres. 

These are the top five genres of summer shows purchased by Canadian fans so far this summer:

  1. Rock/Pop – 48%
  2. Alternative Rock – 11%
  3. Country – 7%
  4. Heavy Metal – 6%
  5. Comedy – 6%
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto was just ranked the top city in Canada for live music and concerts

Toronto is getting a new Afro-Caribbean food and music festival

Cardi B's sister is coming to a Toronto nightclub

Toronto startup lets everyone be the DJ at local bars

This is what the basketball court inside Drake's new mansion looks like

Tickets to this year's OVO Fest are ridiculously expensive

Toronto's historic Cadillac Lounge is closing this weekend

Toronto not impressed with OVO Fest lineup this year