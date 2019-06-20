Music
Mira Miller
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
New Kids on The Block Toronto

New Kids on the Block concert in Toronto turns into huge Raptors love-in

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Last night's New Kids on The Block concert at Scotiabank Area in Toronto was all-about-the-Raptors, just like pretty much everything else in this city is nowadays.

Excitement and pride continue to fill Toronto days after the celebratory parade, and it's no wonder everyone wants to get in on the fun.

NKOTB started the show off wearing Boston Bruins jerseys to rile up the audience.

They then proceeded to take them off, revealing Raptors jerseys underneath. 

The group was accompanied onstage by the Toronto Raptor, and the crowd went wild. 

Here's to hoping the rejoicing never ends!

Lead photo by

tdotkrissy

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

New Kids on the Block concert in Toronto turns into huge Raptors love-in

Carly Rae Jepsen is doing a surprise performance at Pride Toronto

Here's what those cryptic Drake RBC billboards in Toronto are for

Drake and RBC credit card rumoured as billboards surface in Toronto

Popular Amsterdam music festival We Are Lost is coming to Toronto

Toronto rapper reschedules concert so fans can cheer on the Raptors instead

People aren't buying Got7 concert tickets in Toronto and fans are upset

Toronto's last classical music store is closing