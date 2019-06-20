New Kids on the Block concert in Toronto turns into huge Raptors love-in

Last night's New Kids on The Block concert at Scotiabank Area in Toronto was all-about-the-Raptors, just like pretty much everything else in this city is nowadays.

Excitement and pride continue to fill Toronto days after the celebratory parade, and it's no wonder everyone wants to get in on the fun.

NKOTB started the show off wearing Boston Bruins jerseys to rile up the audience.

They then proceeded to take them off, revealing Raptors jerseys underneath.

The group was accompanied onstage by the Toronto Raptor, and the crowd went wild.

Here's to hoping the rejoicing never ends!