Toronto vinyl shop and live music venue is closing

Toronto's hardcore music scene is about to take a hit with the loss of performance venue, record store and community gathering space Faith / Void.

But not yet. The roughly four-year-old business in Little Italy won't be closing its doors at 894 College Street until the end of February, though it did already host its final show (S.H.I.T.mas!) at the end of December.

It was during that gig that store owner Ryan Tong reportedly confirmed rumours of Faith / Void's closure while onstage performing with his hardcore punk band S.H.I.T.

Tong had previously co-founded the DIY hardcore venue S.H.I.B.G.B's on Geary Avenue, which, while popular, shut down after half a year in 2015 on account of municipal zoning bylaws.

It looks like Faith / Void is falling victim to the same sort of regulatory restrictions, with months of noise complaints triggering bylaw infractions that prompted Tong's decision to close.

"I want to give a huge THANK YOU to everyone who attended this year's S.H.I.T.mas celebration. I don't think I could have hoped for a better final gig in a place that I have dedicated the last four years of my life to," reads a post on the business's Instagram account from earlier this week.

"Although this was the last official gig at the space, FAITH / VOID will be at 894 College till the end of February," it concludes.

"We have plans to continue the shop online at faithvoidshop.com afterwards. MERRY S.H.I.T.MAS AND HAPPY NEW FEAR TO ALL."

Check out the store's famously solid inventory for the last time in person while you can until the end of February on College near Dovercourt.